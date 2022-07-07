Your achievements are unparalleled: Stalin's b'day wishes to Dhoni

CHENNAI: As the former star-finisher of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, turns 41, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his hearty wishes waiting eagerly to see Dhoni don the yellow jersey.

Stalin in his wish said Dhoni's unparalleled achievement has inspired many who want to make it big from humble rural background.

Dhoni has become a household name in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the IPL tournament, the cricketer from Ranchi is seen as their own by almost every cricket lover in the southern State. Skippering for the Chennai Super Kings right from the IPL's inaugural edition, Dhoni boasts a special fanbase in Tamil Nadu to the extent of the star batsman calling Chennai his second home.