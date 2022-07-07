Happy Bday MS Dhoni: Wishes pour in as captain cool turns 41

CHENNAI: Former India captain and current CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is currently in London with his wife and daughter turned 41 on today (July 7).

Wishes poured in on social media from fans and cricketers on this special occasion.

Suresh Raina, was the first one to wish the sensational cricketer. "Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead!" (sic)