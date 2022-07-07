Happy Bday MS Dhoni: Wishes pour in as captain cool turns 41

CHENNAI: Former India captain and current CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is currently in London with his wife and daughter turned 41 on today (July 7).
Wishes poured in on social media from fans and cricketers on this special occasion.
Suresh Raina, was the first one to wish the sensational cricketer. "Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead!" (sic)
Mohammad Kaif tweeted, "Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket" (sic)
Music director Anirudh, took to his Instagram and wishes the cricket star along with pictures. "Happy birthday dearest, Mahi. #forever," he wrote.
Meanwhile, a picture of Dhoni present at Centre Court to watch the Wimbledon men's quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz has been storming the internet. The official handle of Wimbledon tweeted, "An Indian icon watching on 🇮🇳."
Earlier, the Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings also uploaded the same picture and captioned the post as: "Yellove All!".
Here are some of the other tweets from celebrities and cricket fraternity: