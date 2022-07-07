1.5 lakh applicants for temporary teacher posts in Tamil Nadu
CHENNAI: According to the Directorate of School Education, 1.5 lakh people from 24 districts have applied for the post of temporary teachers. The department, however, reported that the number of applications has increased as the same person applied to work in multiple schools.
In the academic year 2022-2023 in Tamil Nadu, the government ordered the appointment of temporary teachers in the vacant intermediate, graduate and post-graduate teaching posts as of June 1.
It was informed that eligible candidates from all districts can apply for the same directly from district education offices or through e-mail.
It may be noted that the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday questioned the urgency over the need to appoint temporary teachers in government schools.