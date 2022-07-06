Youth stabs girl for snapping love affair

VELLORE: In yet another case of violence over jilted love, a 21-year-old youth stabbed an 18-year-old girl on Bazaar Street in Tiruvalam near Vellore on Wednesday for rejecting his proposal.

Soon after the crime, Tiruvalam police arrested the youth and registered a case against him. Police said that Satish Kumar (21) of Tiruvalam and Yazhini (18) of the Kuppathamottur Colony were friends. Yazhini was a second year student of a nursing course in a private college at Ranipet. Satish Kumar had completed his college studies and was working in a private eye hospital in Vellore.

Sources said that both were in love for a couple of years, but that the girl stopped talking to him a few months ago when her parents opposed their affair.

Sources said that when Yazhini was on her way to the college in a two-wheeler through the bazaar, Satish intercepted and asked her why she was avoiding him. As she refused to reply, Satish Kumar pulled out a knife and attacked her on the neck. The girl sustained bleeding injuries and fell down.

Locals immediately caught hold of Satish Kumar, who tried to flee the spot and thrashed him, before handing him over to police. The girl was rushed to Wallajahpet GH from where she was shifted to a private hospital in Vellore.

During interrogation, Satish Kumar confessed that he was infuriated that Yazhini had stopped talking to him and suspecting that she preferred somebody else had attacked her. Further enquiries are under way.