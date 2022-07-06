Salem division registers 24.48% more freight revenue

COIMBATORE: The Salem division of the Southern Railways has registered an increase of 24.48 per cent in revenue earned through freight loading in the first quarter of this financial year as compared with corresponding period last year.

A total of 8,84,086 tonnes of freight has been loaded in the months of April, May and June of this year, earning Rs 72.37 crore as against 6,40,111 tonnes of freight loaded during the same corresponding period last year earning Rs 58.14 crore.

“This is a substantial increase in the quantity of freight loaded and revenue earned. Therefore, the division has loaded 38.11 per cent more freight and has earned 24.48 per cent more revenue this year. The freight load includes petroleum products, cement, iron, steel blooms and containers,” said a statement.

Around 4,69,000 tonnes of petroleum products, 1,91,000 tonnes of cement and 84,000 tonnes of iron and steel blooms were moved to various destinations across the country from the division.

With regard to transportation of parcels, the division has loaded 1,11,892 quintals of parcels in the first quarter of the financial year earning Rs 570.95 lakh.

During the same period last year, 78,329 quintals of parcels were loaded earning Rs 456.19 lakh.

Therefore, the parcel loading has increased by 42.85 per cent, while earning 25.16 per cent more revenue.

Vegetables, fruits and engineering products from Coimbatore, cotton hosieries from Tirupur, eggs from Erode were moved to different parts of the country.