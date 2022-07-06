RMC issues heavy rainfall warning for 5 Tamil Nadu districts

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for five districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days. As several areas of Chennai experienced rain on Tuesday night, it is likely to continue.

"Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore districts. Heavy rain is expected in Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days. As far as Chennai is concerned, wet weather will continue in some areas for a few days," said a senior RMC official.

As strong wind with speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamilnadu coast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, and Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into above sea areas during the mentioned period till July 10.

According to RMC, several districts received heavy to moderate rain on Wednesday evening. In Chennai - Villivakkam recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 24 mm, followed by Meenambakkam 14 mm, Nungambakkam 11 mm, Tiruvallur 9 mm, Kancheepuram 7.5 mm, Coimbatore 2 mm, Chengalpattu 1.5 mm and Tiruchy received 1 mm of rainfall.