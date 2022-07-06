City

Several parts of Chennai receive heavy rains with thunderstorms

The department on Tuesday said that the city will continue to experience moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two days with decrease in temperature.
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre informed that moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning may occur in a few parts of Chennai. Currently, several places in Chennai and its suburbs have been experiencing heavy rainfall.

Areas that experience downpour include Egmore, Mylapore, Tiruvallikkeni, Chintadripet, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Purasawalkam, Ashok Pillar, Ayanavaram, Guindy, T.Nagar, Adyar, Saidapet.

Suburban areas such as Medavakkam, Ekkattuthangal, Alandur, Pallavaram, Meenambakkam, Chrompet, Poonamallee, Kattupakkam, Karayanchavadi, Chembarambakkam, and other areas are experiencing heavy rainfall too.

