Heavy rains: Schools, colleges in Nilgiris shut

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: Schools and colleges were declared holiday in some parts of The Nilgiris and Valparai in Coimbatore following heavy rains.

The Coimbatore district administration has announced that schools and colleges in Valparai taluk will remain closed for two days on Thursday and Friday due to rains. Similarly, Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith declared holiday on Wednesday for schools in Ooty, Gudalur, Kundah and Pandalur taluks. Meanwhile, rains continued to lash, triggering minor incidents of tree falls and mud slips.

Traffic was disrupted for a while on the Ooty-Agalar Road after a tree got uprooted on the stretch. Braving rains, the fire service personnel cut off the tree and removed it away from the spot.

A mud causeway was washed away due to floods in Moyar River. A steel bridge, put up by Britishers to cross Moyar River was removed and a temporary one was raised to build a new structure. As works for the new bridge are yet to commence, the villagers sought speedy action.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for five districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days. As several areas of Chennai experienced rain on Tuesday night, it is likely to continue.