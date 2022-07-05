Woman succumbs to Covid in Chennai; 2.6K more cases in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 2,662 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, including four imported cases, one each from Maldives, Africa, Australia and UAE.

One more death due to Covid-19 was reported in the State, taking the toll to 38,027.

A 77-year-old female from Chennai had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 28, 2022 and had comorbid conditions, including diabetes mellitus and hypertension. She was brought to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on June 29, 2022 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. The patient died on July 3, 2022, due to Type 1 respiratory failure and Covid-19 Pneumonia.

Chennai recorded 1,060 cases of Covid-19, while Chengalpattu recorded 373 cases. Coimbatore reported 137 cases of Covid-19, Tiruvallur had 132 cases and 112 cases were reported in Tiruchy.

The active cases in the State increased to 16,765, with Chennai reporting 6,946 active cases of currently. With 26,188 samples being tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 8.7 per cent. After a dip in the testing, Chengalpattu recorded 12.6 per cent positivity rate, while Chennai and Tiruvallur recorded 12.4 per cent TPR.

A total of 1,512 more people were discharged following Covid-19 treatment across the State, taking the total recoveries in the State to 34,33,299.