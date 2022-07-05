OPS urges Centre to seek release of fishermen from Lanka

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged the Centre government to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government to release all the Indian fishermen and their boats.

In a letter to the Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, the AIADMK leader said, "This is to bring to your notice an incident of the arrest of 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by the Sri Lankan Navy along with their boat on July 3 while fishing in their traditional waters after two months fishing ban".

Stating that the intention of the Sri Lankan Navy to inculcate fear in the minds of fishermen and prevent them from conducting fishing in their traditional waters is very obvious, Panneerselvam said that the action of the Sri Lankan Navy has created a feeling of insecurity in the minds of Indian fishermen.

"I would like to seek your kind intervention in the issue and request you to ensure that the government of Sri Lanka releases all the 12 Indian fishermen and their mechanised boat,” he added.