EPS and OPS camps spar over AIADMK's general council meeting

CHENNAI: As the general council meeting of AIADMK was scheduled to be held on July 11, the war of words continued between the Edappadi faction and O Paneerselvam group in this regard.

Former AIADMK minister for Electricity Natham R Viswanathan, a supporter of Palaniswami, asserted that the general council of the party will be held "surely and without any problem".

He said that the meeting would pass a resolution that Palaniswami will be the general secretary of the party and "no one could stop it".

The senior AIADMK leader also ruled out the media reports that the AIADMK's general council meeting would be held online, The former minister claimed that "99% of the party general council members are with Palaniswami. Pannerselvam has only one percent and therefore the meeting will be successful", he again claimed.

He claimed that there were no law issues with regard to the cancellation of the coordinator and deputy coordinator as it was done within the party rules.

However, ex-Rajya Sabha member and senior AIADMK leader R Vaithilingam, who is a supporter of Pannerselvam said that the general council meeting will not take place unless it was signed by both the coordinator and its deputy.

He also claimed that there will not be any single head for the party as the rules already mentioned clear there is no creation of party's general secratary.