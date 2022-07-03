Urban local body representatives meet under Stalin convenes today

CHENNAI: A conference of representatives of urban local bodies is being held today in Namakkal from 9.30 am to 5 pm chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

12,000 members of DMK and alliance parties who won the urban body elections will participate in this conference. Apart from them, DMK members including ministers, MPs, MLAs will participate.

Councilors, Municipal chairmen, Town panchayat chairmen, Mayors, Deputy Mayors etc. will participate. Preparations for the meeting was going on for a week.

With all the arrangements undertaken by the Namakkal east district DMK almost complete, the party officials led by MP Rajeshkumar are inspecting the work. The exterior design is modelled on the Greater Chennai Corporation building.

Heavy security arrangements have been made across Namakkal due to the Chief Minister's visit.