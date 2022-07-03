TN Covid fresh cases jump to 2.6K, active cases stand at 14.5K

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,672 Covid new cases on Sunday, including two imported cases from Maldives. The total number of cases of Covid in the State reached to 34,82,775.

The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 1,072, while 373 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu. Among other districts that record more than 100 cases, 145 cases were reported in Coimbatore, Thiruvallur records 131 cases and 104 cases were reported in Trichy.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 7.6 percent in Tamil Nadu, after 32,793 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 14 percent is recorded in Thiruvallur, followed by 13.2 percent in Chengalpattu and 12.8 percent in Ranipet. The TPR is increasing gradually in Chennai which has about 11.3 percent currently, followed by 10.8 in Kanyakumari.

Meanwhile, the active cases of Covid in the State are also spiking everyday with the increase in cases and there are 14,504 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1,487 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from Covid reached to 34,30,245. With no more deaths due to Covid in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,026.