TamilNadu

Cong rejects reports of Rahul calling EPS for Sinha

In a statement, AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said the news report is “bogus and false” and is a “mischievous effort to sow confusion”.
Cong rejects reports of Rahul calling EPS for Sinha
Rahul Gandhi
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday dismissed as ‘bogus’ a news report claiming that Rahul Gandhi called up AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking support for the combined opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

In a statement, AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said the news report is “bogus and false” and is a “mischievous effort to sow confusion”.

“This is wholly bogus and totally false. No such phone call was made. The DMK-Congress alliance is firm and steadfast enough to withstand such crude and mischievous efforts to sow confusion and weaken it,” Ramesh said in a statement.

The Congress and DMK are supporting their joint candidate Sinha for the July 18 Presidential election.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

AIADMK
Congress
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
bogus
Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in