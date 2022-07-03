Cong rejects reports of Rahul calling EPS for Sinha

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday dismissed as ‘bogus’ a news report claiming that Rahul Gandhi called up AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking support for the combined opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

In a statement, AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said the news report is “bogus and false” and is a “mischievous effort to sow confusion”.

“This is wholly bogus and totally false. No such phone call was made. The DMK-Congress alliance is firm and steadfast enough to withstand such crude and mischievous efforts to sow confusion and weaken it,” Ramesh said in a statement.

The Congress and DMK are supporting their joint candidate Sinha for the July 18 Presidential election.