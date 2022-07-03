Baalu hits back at EPS, says don’t preach social justice to DMK

CHENNAI: DMK Parliamentary party leader TR Baalu on Saturday asked Leader of Opposition in state Edappadi K Palaniswami not to preach the virtues of social justice to his party. Baalu also asked Palaniswami to refrain from taunting the DMK to cover up the mess in the AIADMK.

Taking exception to EPS’s statement about social justice on the Presidential poll issue, Baalu said, “In the bickering within AIADMK, Palaniswami wants to win the reputation of being a lackey of the BJP to save his position in his party. Let him do that. But, I advise him not to engage in cheap acts like denigrating the DMK and social justice.”

Referring to the DMK’s role in election of KR Narayanan as the President and Meira Kumar as Lok Sabha Speaker, Baalu referred to the compartmental reservation provided to SC/STs by his party led government. He said, “Palaniswami was deeply engrossed in trying to splash crores to purchase general council members every passing day to occupy the general secretary post held by late leader J Jayalalithaa through unscrupulous means.”

“Be it alliance or Presidential polls, people like Palaniswami, who choose a star hotel instead of their party headquarters should read about the social justice history of the DMK. To cover up the Srivaari Mandapam drama, Palaniswami is taunting the DMK since he could not find any other reason to defend their support to the NDA candidate,” the DMK treasurer added, predicting that the drama in AIADMK would worsen in the days to come.