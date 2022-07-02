My candidature is manifestation of social justice: Draupadi Murmu

CHENNAI: National Democratic Alliance’s Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu on Saturday met the MPs and MLAs of the AIADMK, BJP and its allies in the State and said her candidature for the post of President is a manifestation of social justice and women empowerment.

“I am a tribal leader from a remote village in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. I belong to the Santhal community, one of the major tribes of India. My candidature for the post of the President of India is the manifestation of social justice and women empowerment, ” she said while addressing the legislators and leaders of NDA in the State here.

Pointing out that the 75th Independence year is an important event in the history of modern India, she said that she requested all to bless and support “your sister and see her in the highest constitutional post of the country in the 75th year of Independence. I am happy to know that you people are gladly supporting my candidature.” She quoted the verses of poet Kanian Poongundranar and also quoted poet Subramania Bharathi on women's emancipation and called Tamil Nadu a combination of glorious past and progress. She said that she salutes the land and the people of Tamil Nadu.

The leadership tussle in the AIADMK became more apparent with former chief ministers Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam meeting Murmu separately on the stage to extend their party support. Palaniswami announced AIADMK's wholehearted support to Murmu and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fielding Murmu for the top post in the country. He also criticised the DMK president and chief minister MK Stalin for failing to support a tribal candidate for the president post even though he has been boasting about social justice.

Pannerselvam along with his supporters met the NDA candidate after Palaniswami and his supporters left the dais. He also conveyed the AIADMK’s support to her.

PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth, TMC chief GK Vasan and Puthiya Thamizhagam’s Dr K Krishnasamy took part in the meeting. NDA, including AIADMK, has a total of 75 MLAs in the house of 234 and a Lok Sabha and four Rajya Sabha MPs.