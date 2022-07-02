NDA prez runner Murmu lands in Chennai, seek support from BJP allies

CHENNAI: With just 10 days to go for the Presidential polls, NDA's candidate hopeful Droupadi Murma has arrived at Chennai to garner support from parties allied with the BJP.
As the outgoing president Ramnath Kovind's term ends on July 24, presidential candidates of NDA and UPA are on a whirlwind campaign around India to seek support from regional parties.
In this view, Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Chennai following a similar trip to Puducherry. She was accorded a warm welcome at a popular five star hotel in Chennai by BJP and its allies.
During the meeting, former CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami draped a shawl around her in a friendly gesture. The meeting was attended by AIADMK, BJP and PMK Legislators. Tamil Maanila Congress President GK Vasan too had come to the event.
Earlier, candidate of the non-BJP parties Yashwant Sinha came to the TN capital asking for support from the UPA allies, including the ruling DMK.
The Presidential election will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes would be held on July 21. If voted into power, Murmu would be the first tribal and second woman to be India's President.