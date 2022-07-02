NDA prez runner Murmu lands in Chennai, seek support from BJP allies

CHENNAI: With just 10 days to go for the Presidential polls, NDA's candidate hopeful Droupadi Murma has arrived at Chennai to garner support from parties allied with the BJP.

As the outgoing president Ramnath Kovind's term ends on July 24, presidential candidates of NDA and UPA are on a whirlwind campaign around India to seek support from regional parties.

In this view, Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Chennai following a similar trip to Puducherry. She was accorded a warm welcome at a popular five star hotel in Chennai by BJP and its allies.