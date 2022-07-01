EPS changes his designation to AIADMK Headquarters Secretary

CHENNAI: The Leader of the Opposition in the House and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has changed his designation in the party as AIADMK "Headquarters Secretary".
On his Twitter, he has posted as "Leader of Opposition - Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Headquarters Secretary - AIADMK".
Palaniswami's posting on social media came after he claimed that the party's general council, which was held recently, has not made any amendments to extend the party's coordinator and deputy coordinator, and therefore both the posts were "null and void".
He also rejected the letter written by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam with regard to by-polls to the local body elections, Palaniswami also informed the former that the post of coordinator has "expired".