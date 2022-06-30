Udaipur killing: Thirumavalavan condemns murder as 'heinous crime'

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday has condemned the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

In a statement, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said, "The reaction to the Udaipur Kanhaiya Lal killing was a heinous crime of terrorism. The killing of an innocent person caught in the politics of hate by terrorists in the name of religion is highly condemnable. We know that the Islamic community will never accept such atrocities committed in the name of Islam. Nupur Sharma is also the product of Sanathan terrorist politics. It is therefore not the persons who need to be annihilated; it is the terrorist ideology that sows hatred."

He added, "To defame prophet Muhammad is a deliberate conspiracy to defame the Muslim community. Their aim is to mobilise Hindus together against Muslims. The conspiracy of the Sanathanis is to divide Indians into Hindus and Muslims, and thereby establish Hindu majoritarianism. Failure to understand this would make people, knowingly or unknowingly, support their ignoble motives. The Udaipur murder was a heinous act trapped in the conspiracy hatched by the Sanatanis. The VCK would like to point out that this will lead to the prevention of the mobilisation of democratic forces with Muslims and, therefore, understand this and that the Indian Muslim community should clearly realise that in today's context it is an inevitable necessity to isolate the BJP and the Sangh Parivar and act very carefully."

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death for making a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Tuesday afternoon by Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Gaus Mohammad, who captured the act on their mobile phone and later posed with knives suspected to have been used in the hate crime that has shook the country.