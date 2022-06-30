Reporter's diary: ‘Namadu Amma’ editor resigns

CHENNAI: Not only are the cadres of AIADMK divided over the sulking factions of O Paneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and VK Sasikala, the media team associated with the party is also confused. The situation is so dire that AIADMK mouthpiece Namadu Amma’s editor Marudhu Alaguraj resigned from the post.

“I accepted the post of editor as both leaders insisted that I work for the propaganda of AIADMK, but now I am unable to take an editorial decision to support one faction and ignore the other. Under these circumstances I resign,” said Alaguraj.

He told his supporters that photos and content of the party coordinator and his supporters had reduced in the past four 4 months and the decision to resign was the last resort to stay away from the factional feud. He also told his media colleagues that Namadu Amma is being funded by the kongu-based AIADMK politicians thereby taking suo motto decisions.

News J, a pro-AIADMK channel, also underwent recent changes in its editorial positions. Now, media professionals, particularly those with political backgrounds, are hoping that the issue should resolve soon.

Meanwhile Jaya News, a pro-Sasikala channel, has improved its coverage of OPS’s meeting with AIADMK and AMMK cadres, and Sasikala’s political tour too.