TamilNadu

Farmers protest mushrooming of shops outside Uzhavar Santhai in Kovai

The farmers claimed that their business has been hit due to vendors putting up shops outside the market. People find it a convenient to purchase vegetables from those vendors and do not come inside the market.
Farmers protest mushrooming of shops outside Uzhavar Santhai in Kovai
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: Farmers from ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ (farmers market) in Thennampalayam area on Palladam Road staged a protest early on Wednesday demanding closure of shops lined up before the market. The farmers claimed that their business has been hit due to vendors putting up shops outside the market. People find it a convenient to purchase vegetables from those vendors and do not come inside the market. They reminded that these shops should do business only from 8 am to 8 pm; however, they commence business from early morning hours. As tension prevailed, officials held talks and the farmers withdrew the protest. Officials assured that they would step up monitoring to prevent such shops openings.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Farmers protest
Coimbatore
Uzhavar Santhai
Thennampalayam
Palladam Road

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in