Farmers protest mushrooming of shops outside Uzhavar Santhai in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Farmers from ‘Uzhavar Santhai’ (farmers market) in Thennampalayam area on Palladam Road staged a protest early on Wednesday demanding closure of shops lined up before the market. The farmers claimed that their business has been hit due to vendors putting up shops outside the market. People find it a convenient to purchase vegetables from those vendors and do not come inside the market. They reminded that these shops should do business only from 8 am to 8 pm; however, they commence business from early morning hours. As tension prevailed, officials held talks and the farmers withdrew the protest. Officials assured that they would step up monitoring to prevent such shops openings.