9 of ManidhaNaeyam IAS Academy clear TNPSC Group I mains

CHENNAI: As many as nine civil service aspirants of Manidhaneyam IAS Academy cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group I main exam as per the results announced on Wednesday.

The Manidha Naeyam IAS academy has been doing various social work for the benefit of all its students and general public.

“It is noteworthy that more than 3,601 student graduates have passed competitive exams from the academy and are in various senior positions at the state and national level, ”stated the press note.

Manidha Naeyam IAS Academy was established in 2005 by Saidai Sa Duraisamy, Mallika Duraisamy, Vetri Duraisamy and Vasundhara Vetri to help socially and economically backward people, the press release added.