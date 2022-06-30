TamilNadu

17-yr-old boy held for sexually abusing girl

Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam police on Thursday secured a 17-year-old boy for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl and later arrested the boy’s father for supporting the offence. The boy from Kumbakonam had recently video recorded the girl while she was bathing and sexually abused her by threatening to spread her video on social media. The girl informed her father who then approached the boy’s father and asked him to warn his son. However, the boy’s father had reportedly fought with the girl’s father and used abusive words. Soon, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with police who registered a case and secured the boy and his father. The boy was sent to Borstal School while his father was sent to Kumbakonam sub-jail.

