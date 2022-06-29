Kodanad case: Cops investigate Jayalalithaa’s driver Kannan

CHENNAI: A special team led by IG Sudhakar is investigating the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s driver C. Kannan in famous Kodanad heist and murder case on Wednesday.

Police have already arrested 10 people, including Saiyan and Valayaru Manoj from Kerala, in connection with the murder and robbery at the Kodanad Estate bungalow in 2017 in which the main culprit Kanagaraj was killed in a road accident. They are now out on bail.

Coimbatore West Zone IG Sudhakar-led task force has been set up to investigate the case and work is underway to prepare a report as 220 people are under investigation in connection with the Kodanad case.

In this context, the driver of the car of the late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Kannan was interrogated yesterday and now the personnel led by IG Sudhakar are still investigating him for the 2nd day. Kannan is being investigated at his office on the premises of the Coimbatore Police Recruits School campus.