EPS challenges order allowing duo to approach court against polls

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday approached the Madras High Court for a direction to set aside the order of a single judge allowing two litigants to approach the civil court to challenge the elections held for the co-ordinator and joint coordinator of the AIADMK party.

A division bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan had admitted the plea since the EPS’s counsel informed the court that they are appealing against the single judge’s order a bit late.

EPS submitted through his counsel that B Ramkumar Adityan and Suren Palanisamy had moved the plea against the party elections held in December 2021. “They are not the members of the AIADMK. The original petitioners are acting in favor of a certain section in the party,” the petitioner added.

Recording the submissions, the bench issued notice to the original petitioners to file their counter within four weeks.

Recently, Justice P Velmurugan granted liberty to Ramkumar Adityan and Suren Palanisamy to approach a civil court to challenge the creation of coordinator and joint coordinator positions in AIADMK as well as the elections conducted for the posts in December 2021.

The original petitioners informed the court that the several amendments made in the party bye-laws to form the dual leadership in the party are violative of the rights of the party members and the basic structure of the constitution of the party.