‘Ensure animals are not brought into TN for slaughtering against law’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that no animals, including cows, camels and others are brought into the state of Tamil Nadu for slaughtering purposes against the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala passed the directions on disposing of a plea by Tamil Selvan, a resident of Perundurai in Erode district.

The petitioner sought a direction from the court to the state government to restrain people from transporting cows, camels and other animals illegally for slaughtering purposes.

"As per the existing Act, rules and regulations, only five or six cows could be taken on a lorry. However, it has been witnessed that many numbers of cows and animals are transported which is against the provisions of the law, " the petitioner added.

Recording the submissions, the CJ asked the state government to ensure that no cows, camels or animals are illegally transported and slaughtered in TN.

"The state shall fetch the footage from CCTV facilities established in the toll booths of the borders of TN. Therefore, the illegal transportation of animals from other states could be prevented, " the CJ observed.

The court also asked the government to take steps to ensure that the slaughtering of animals is taking place only in the slaughterhouses and not in the open spaces.

It is noted that the state animal husbandry department had submitted that as per provisions, they could not take any steps against the illegal transportation of animals and the department had sent advisories to the government to ensure such activities are prevented.