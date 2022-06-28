Tamil Nadu Health Dept issues Covid guidelines as cases surge

CHENNAI: As Covid cases continue to surge in Tamil Nadu, the state health department on Tuesday issued guidelines for the prevention of Covid spread in institutions. Health Secretary P Senthilkumar urged the district Collectors to follow the Covid-appropriate behavior.

The number of persons testing for coronavirus is on the rise in many states in the country, including Tamil Nadu. While the number of daily positive cases hovered around the 20s in the second week of April 2022, now around 1,400 cases are reported daily.

"Genomic sequence analysis has revealed the increased presence of BA 5 and BA 2.38 and other variants of Covid in the State. Experts have opined that these variants can be a reason for the surge in positive cases. Though wearing masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, and vaccination be effective in preventing the infection spread. It is not fully followed in public places and workplaces," noted Senthilkumar.

Sources of infection in primary cases have been analyzed recently. It is found that over 26 percent of people have got infections from their visits to markets, malls, and other common places. At least 18 per cent from their workplace, 16 per cent during the travel, and 12 per cent in education institutions, hostels, and training centers.

"All district collectors should ensure that Covid appropriate behavior is followed through health, revenue, police, and local bodies. Individuals should be thermally scanned before entering the office. If anyone displays high fever they must be sent for testing or isolation, " said the Health Secretary.

People should wear masks properly by covering their mouth and nose before entry into the institution and wearing a mask at all times is compulsory. Every premise must ensure there are hand wash facilities with soap.

Additionally, cross ventilation of rooms may be done to minimize viral load and disease spread. And vaccination against Covid is to be taken as per eligibility.