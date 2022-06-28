TN Covid cases increase further; TPR at 5.8 pc

CHENNAI: Fresh cases in Tamil Nadu increased further as 1,484 infection, including cases from USA (2), and one case each from Fiji, Qatar and Assam were logged on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the state reached 34,71,289.

Chennai recorded 632 cases, followed by Chengalpattu 239 cases, Tiruvallur 79 cases, Coimbatore 70 cases, Kancheepuram 59 cases, Kanniyakumari 51 cases, Tiruchy has 42 cases, Tirunelveli 32 cases, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Salem reported 20 cases each. Other districts had less than 20 cases.

Even the test positivity rate (TPR) went up to 5.8 per cent, of which Coimbatore recorded the highest with 13.2 per cent, Chengalpattu 10.7 per cent, Nilgiris 9.7 per cent, Virudhunagar 9.3 per cent, Tirunelveli 8.9 per cent, Ranipet 8.6per cent and Chennai with 7.5 per cent.

As many as 736 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Tuesday, taking the tally to 34,24,293 so far. At least 22,382 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu during the last 24 hours.