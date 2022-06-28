Man, friends gangrape woman in Chengalpattu; 4 at large

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped a young woman and gang-raped her with his friends in Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

Police said a 20-year-old woman of Adanur in Chengalpattu was waiting at the bus stop on the Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram Road on Saturday.

Saravanan along with his four friends who were travelling in the car noticed the woman was standing alone at the bus stop and kidnapped her in the car and forcefully made her consume liquor.

Later in the night, the gang parked the vehicle in the forest area and the gang-raped her. On Sunday early morning, they dropped the woman on the Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram road and escaped from the spot.

Later, the woman's mother filed a complaint in the Chengalpattu all-women police station and with the help of CCTV footage the police arrested Saravanan and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.

The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab four of his friends who are missing.