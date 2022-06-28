HC relaxes bail terms to Jayakumar from appearing before police

CHENNAI: In a major relief to former minister and AIADMK’s organizing secretary D Jayakumar, the Madras High Court on Tuesday relaxed his bail conditions by giving exemption from appearing before the city police in the alleged land grabbing case.

Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court passed the orders on hearing a petition filed by the former minister. The petitioner prayed for relaxing bail conditions put by the Madras HC while granting bail to him on March 11.

As per the HC order, Jayakumar has to appear before the Tiruchy Cantonment police on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for two weeks and then he should appear before the Chennai City Crime Branch (CCB) on every Monday.

However, Jayakumar moved another plea before the HC to completely relax his bail conditions stating that when he is appearing before the CCB, more number of AIADMK members and his followers are thronging before the CCB office. The petitioner further informed the court that a law and order issue would occur when the crowd is assembling at the time of his appearance before the police.

Since Jayakumar wanted to relax the terms further, the HC on April 25 directed the AIADMK leader to appear before the police on the first and third Monday in a month.

Recording the submissions, the judge granted the relief as prayed by the petitioner.

It is noted that the AIADMK leader was booked by the CCB on February 25 for allegedly assaulting and grabbing a land worth Rs.5 crores in Thoraipakkam.

It is noted that HC on Tuesday quashed the FIR filed against Jayakumar in Royapuram police station for removing the shirt of a DMK worker and parading him before the public during the urban local body elections.