First-ever book fair in Nagai a success

NAGAPATTINAM: Nearly 110 publishers are taking part in the first-ever Book Fair organised by the Nagapattinam district administration

The fair, which commenced on June 24, has been getting great response from the people of the district. It till be on till July 4

Students from various schools and colleges are also taking part in the cultural events organised on the sidelines of the book fair

Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation chairman Dindigul I Leoni and State Planning Commission vice chairman J Jayaranjan and other took part in the functions organised as part of the Book Fair