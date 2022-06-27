Tamil Nadu colleges will reopen on July 18: Ponmudy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Monday announced that all colleges in Tamil Nadu for second and third year will start from July 18.

While speaking to reporters, "Engineering classes for 2nd and 3rd year will begin on July 18," he said.

He further added that, "First-year classes for the engineering students will start only after the release of CBSE results. Students' enrollment for engineering colleges this year will be higher than last year.

So far 85,902 students have applied to enroll in engineering courses. Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered that students should not get worried about not getting engineering courses.

"We have said that students who have passed Polytechnic can join in the second year of Engineering and 2% reservation will be given to vocational students to join the College of Engineering. The college dream project will be implemented in every district," he added.

Those who studied vocational courses in schools can join Anna University from this year. They can also join Anna University, member colleges, and government engineering colleges. Vocational students will be admitted to engineering colleges today with 2% reservation.

15,000 applications have been received for the scheme of giving Rs 1,000 to government school students in higher education, which will be launched next month by the Chief Minister.