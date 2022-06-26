L-G ‘Super CM’, Rangasamy a ‘dummy’, says Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Alleging that Chief Minister N Rangasamy had totally surrendered his powers to Lt Governor, former chief minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is the ‘Super chief minister’ and Rangasamy a ‘Dummy.’

Talking to reporters here, Narayanasamy said the cabinet got powers in land transactions. However, as per his information, the present move to entrust the powers of land transactions with the Lt Governor is to give away public property to private parties, Narayanasamy said.

Several public properties are there in Puducherry, he said adding that with the land transaction powers being provided to the L-G, the 800 acres of land acquired by the government at Saidarapet here and other public properties will be swindled.

The Congress will never allow to give away the public properties to private parties, he added.

Narayansamy said in the last one year, 35 central ministers visited Puducherry. But, Puducherry did not benefit.

The L-G used to state that the UT is going to have bright future, but when will this bright future come, he wondered.