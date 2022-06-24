‘No business’ at GC didn’t deter cadre

VELLORE: The outcome of the AIADMK general council meeting which met in Chennai on Thursday has buoyed grass root cadre in integrated Vellore district, who had for long demanding single leadership to rule out the rampant factionalism.
Senior party functionaries not wanting to be named, said that “even if business was not transacted at the meeting it has proved that the rank and file are behind Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.”
The GC rumble was the talking point with the pros and cons of both leaders being hotly debated.
“Finally, it was proved that cadre memory was not short, but that they remembered the various moves OPS undertook to ensure he was not weeded out,” a senior leader said.
“OPS son meeting with CM Stalin and stating that the DMK government’s performance was good did not go down well with cadre with an old MGR fan stating, “how can OPS son state so when right from MGR’s time, the DMK has always been considered the arch enemy of the party?”
“Single leadership will ensure that action can be taken against those responsible for the party’s poll debacles,” said party senior S Prakash. Dual leadership was responsible for lack of action despite complaints, sources said.