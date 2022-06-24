Mekedatu: Farmers stage hunger strike against CWMA

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers staged a hunger strike against the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for scheduling to discuss the Mekedatu dam in the meeting on Thursday. They demanded the Union government to initiate steps to prevent the construction which would affect farming activities in the entire Delta region.

The members of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association and Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, who have scheduled a hunger strike after the CWMA Chairman SK Haldar announced that the Mekedatu dam issue would be discussed in the meeting, commenced the hunger strike in front of Tiruvarur railway station.

The Association General Secretary PR Pandian who led the hunger strike said that the CWMA has been influenced by the Centre after pressure from Karnataka government.

“Though the CWMA is an independent body, as claimed by its chairman, why is the authority very keen on accepting the request of the Karnataka government,” Pandian asked.

The farmers stressed that the Supreme Court had given a clear direction not to discuss the issue in the meeting. “Scheduling it despite court order is a pure violation,” the farmers said. They also demanded to withdraw project.

Speaking to reporters, Pandian pointed out that, despite the Jal Sakthi Minister assuring the delegates from Tamil Nadu, that Karnataka government cannot construct any dam without the consent of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the Centre had insisted the CWMA have a detailed discussion on the DPR in the meeting which is a sheer violation, he said.