Auto drivers union writes to TN Transport Min seeking revision of fares

CHENNAI: The Federation of All Auto Rickshaw Driver's Union, composed of DMK's LPF, CITU and AITUC has written to the Transport Minister SS Sivasankar urging to revise the auto fares without any further delay.

In a letter to the minister, the federation said that after the Madras High Court ordered to revise the auto fares, the government formed an inter departmental panel headed by joint commissioner (enforcement) which heard the views of the unions on May 12 and passengers association the next day.

The unions had demanded a minimum fare of Rs 50 and Rs 25 per km. At present, the minimum fare is Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every additional km.

"The committee has submitted its recommendations to the government but the fare is yet to be revised. We express our unhappiness over the delay in revising the fares. We demand the government to revise the fare as per our demand to protect the livelihood of the drivers, " they demanded. They urged the government to consider their demand to launch its own app (like Ola and Uber) and free GPRS meters.