Police to go for DNA test to nab man who abused mentally ill woman

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Rural police have decided to perform DNA tests to find out the rapist of a mentally challenged woman, who delivered her third child. As the victim is not in a state of mind to identify the assaulter and police are unable to make any headway, a DNA analysis is likely to be done to find out the culprit.

The 29-year-old unmarried woman was residing with her father in a dilapidated house near Chettipalayam in Perur over the last six months.

In March, the woman gave birth to a baby girl at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The baby was handed over to a private home. Acting on information from neighbours, who raised the issue of sexual exploitation, Perur police held inquiries and found out that the woman had already delivered two boy babies previously in 2018 and 2019.

The woman’s father, who is also believed to be a suspect, claimed to have given away both the babies under the government’s cradle baby scheme.

Based on a complaint from officials of the Social Welfare Department, the Perur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on. The victim has been rescued and sheltered in a private home in Annur. Police are likely to initiate further action based on the DNA test results.