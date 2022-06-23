Notorious anti-social kidnapped and murdered; three surrender

TIRUCHY: A notorious anti-social was kidnapped and hacked to death by a rival gang in Thanjavur on Thursday.

Three persons surrendered before Papanasam court in the evening.

Manoharan (30), a resident from Keezhavasal in Thanjavur against whom several cases, including murder, were pending, went to consume liquor along with four persons from Srinivasapuram on Tuesday night. He was reportedly kidnapped by the same people.

Since Manoharan did not return home, his mother Vasuki lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police were searching for Manoharan.

On Thursday morning, police found the body of Manoharan with stab injuries along the banks of GA canal.

A case was registered and probe was on.

Meanwhile, K Manikandan (34), K Kiran (26) and Kannan (24) surrendered before the Papanasam judicial magistrate. Police suspected that the accused had a previous enmity with Manoharan.