TamilNadu

Notorious anti-social kidnapped and murdered; three surrender

Three persons surrendered before Papanasam court in the evening.
Notorious anti-social kidnapped and murdered; three surrender
Manoharan
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: A notorious anti-social was kidnapped and hacked to death by a rival gang in Thanjavur on Thursday.

Three persons surrendered before Papanasam court in the evening.

Manoharan (30), a resident from Keezhavasal in Thanjavur against whom several cases, including murder, were pending, went to consume liquor along with four persons from Srinivasapuram on Tuesday night. He was reportedly kidnapped by the same people.

Since Manoharan did not return home, his mother Vasuki lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police were searching for Manoharan.

On Thursday morning, police found the body of Manoharan with stab injuries along the banks of GA canal.

A case was registered and probe was on.

Meanwhile, K Manikandan (34), K Kiran (26) and Kannan (24) surrendered before the Papanasam judicial magistrate. Police suspected that the accused had a previous enmity with Manoharan.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Thanjavur
Murdered
Kidnapped
hacked to death
Notorious anti-social kidnapped
rival gang

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in