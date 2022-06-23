Decks cleared for EPS’s elevation

“It is for the GC and its members to decide and pass resolutions, and this court cannot interfere with the process of conducting the GC meeting. Therefore, this court is not inclined to pass any interim orders/directions, except making it clear that the GC meet which is scheduled to be held on June 23 shall go on,” said Justice Krishnan Ramasamy in the order.

The judge held that it was well settled that the court normally does not interfere in matters of internal issues of an association or party.

“Courts will leave it open to the association/party and its members to pass resolutions dismissing particular bye-law, rule or regulation for better administration of the party. Since any decision comes forth among the members of the General Council, it is well within their collective wisdom and this court cannot insist the members act upon in a particular manner,” the judge added.

The court delivered the order after rejecting the pleas by AIADMK members, including N Thanikachalam, B Ramkumar Adityan, Suren Palanisamy, and general council member Shanmugam, who sought for a direction restricting AIADMK and its coordinators from conducting the GC meet and passing a special resolution to amend the party bye-laws.