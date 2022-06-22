Yoga acts a global connect, says Union Minister Annapurna Devi

TIRUCHY: Yoga unites the people and society and continuous practice of asanas would improve mental power and the conviction to execute all your works promptly, said Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Taking part in an International Yoga Day event near the Big Temple organised by the Central University of Tamil Nadu, the Union Minister said that yoga, which helped to unite people across the nations, has started uniting the people across the world and this art has increased the self-confidence of those who regularly practice it.

“Yoga alone can unite both mind and soul with Pramathma and it controls the mind from distraction, clarity of life that leads to a beautiful life and thus, it is proven that it is not only an exercise but also a tool to turn people to be human,” she underlined.

Subsequently, the Minister took part in the yoga performance adjacent to the Big Temple in which students from various schools and colleges and Central University, social activists and volunteers from various outfits joined in performing asanas along with the Union Minister.

Central University Tamil Nadu Vice Chancellor M Krishnan, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur Director M Loganathan, Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram Yogacharya Sridharan and others took part in the event.