Second round of relief materials to Lanka sent from Thoothukudi port

CHENNAI: Following the commitment made by the State government, the second round of relief materials including essential supplies worth a total of Rs 67.7 crore were sent from Thoothukudi port to Sri Lanka, on Wednesday.

In the second consignment, 14,712 tonnes of rice worth Rs 48.3 crore, 250 tonnes of Aavin milk powder worth Rs 7.5 crore and life saving medicines worth Rs 11.9 crore were sent to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi Port in the vessel named VTC SUN. The total quantity of essential supplies sent to Sri Lanka, in this consignment, is 15,000 tonnes.