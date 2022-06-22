TamilNadu

Dharmapuri boy climbs up post near railway track, electrocuted

According to police, M Karthirvel and his friends had gone to the railway track at Nallampalli to take videos and post them on social media.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: A 15-year-old boy, who climbed up an electric post near a railway track, died of electrocution in Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

Around 7 pm, Kathirvel climbed up the electric post, when he suffered an electrocution and fell down.

He was immediately rushed to Dharmapuri Government Hospital, however he was declared dead already.

The railway police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

