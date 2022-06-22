Covid spike continues: TN logs 771 new cases today

CHENNAI: The number of Covid cases increased further in Tamil Nadu reported 771 cases on Wednesday. The total number of cases reached 34,63,068.

Chennai witnessed slight decrease in fresh cases with 345 cases, Chengalpattu recorded 126 cases, Coimbatore 55 cases, Kanniyakumari 44 cases, Tiruvallur with 32 cases. Other districts recorded below 20 cases. Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Villupuram and Nagapattinam had zero case.

After 16,808 samples tested across the State, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 4 per cent. Of which, Chengalpattu had the highest rate with 12.5 per cent, followed by Tiruvallur 6.7 per cent, Coimbatore 6 per cent, Chennai 5.9 per cent.

As many as 459 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday, taking the tally to 34,20,364 so far. The testing increases to 20,380 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu during the last 24 hours.