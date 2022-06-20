Stalin thanks Vijayan for releasing Siruvani water

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over phone and thanked him for increasing the quantum of water from Siruvani dam.

The State government, in a press note, said that following the request of Stalin to release additional water from Siruvani dam for the needs of Coimbatore Corporation, water was released on Monday morning. "Stalin thanked Kerala Chief Minister over phone for supplying water from Siruvani dam according to the agreements signed between the two states,” the State government said.

The Chief Minister, on Sunday, wrote a DO letter to Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to issue orders to the officials to maintain the water level of Siruvani dam at 878.5 metres to supply sufficient water to Coimbatore Corporation and to release water.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan, in a tweet, replied to the DO letter of Stalin by saying that the Kerala government had increased the water supply and demanded talks between two states on the issue. "Enhanced water release from Siruvani dam to 103 MLD (Million Litres per Day), the maximum possible discharge quantity from June 20. Requesting Chief Minister level meet at the earliest to discuss further,” said Vijayan, in a tweet.