Stalin thanks Vijayan for releasing Siruvani water

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over phone and thanked him for increasing the quantum of water from Siruvani dam.
The State government, in a press note, said that following the request of Stalin to release additional water from Siruvani dam for the needs of Coimbatore Corporation, water was released on Monday morning. "Stalin thanked Kerala Chief Minister over phone for supplying water from Siruvani dam according to the agreements signed between the two states,” the State government said.
The Chief Minister, on Sunday, wrote a DO letter to Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to issue orders to the officials to maintain the water level of Siruvani dam at 878.5 metres to supply sufficient water to Coimbatore Corporation and to release water.
Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan, in a tweet, replied to the DO letter of Stalin by saying that the Kerala government had increased the water supply and demanded talks between two states on the issue. "Enhanced water release from Siruvani dam to 103 MLD (Million Litres per Day), the maximum possible discharge quantity from June 20. Requesting Chief Minister level meet at the earliest to discuss further,” said Vijayan, in a tweet.
Replying to the Tweet Stalin said, "Look forward to discussing and resolving issues with the spirit of cooperation and comradeship. We will ensure that both states prosper together".
Earlier, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru also thanked the Kerala government for releasing water from Siruvani dam. "The Kerala government has released sufficient quantities of water from Siruvani dam. It will ensure supply of sufficient quantity of water supply and will help solve the drinking water crisis in Coimbatore", said Nehru.
Quoting the 1976 agreement between Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Siruvani water, Nehru said that Kerala officials had been maintaining water at 877 metres instead of 878.5 metres which will reduce the daily supply of water from 101.4 MLD to 40 MLD. However, after the Chief Minister's letter the level had been increased to 878.5 metres, added Nehru.