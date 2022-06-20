Govt jobs to be obtained only through selection, not by bribe: HC

CHENNAI: Observing that paying bribes for getting a government job will affect the right candidate who clear tests, the Madras High Court on Monday held that the public appointment should be made only through the selection process and no job can be obtained by paying bribes.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy of the Madras HC held this ruling on rejecting a plea filed by K Sadagopan (64). The petitioner prayed for a direction to set aside the order passed by the Judicial Magistrate – I, Poonamallee dismissing his plea for returning Rs.10 lakh which he paid as a bribe to Jagannathan and Indumathi to get a Class – I job.

However, the judge rejected his plea observing that the petitioner appears to be a very greedy person, as he has paid a sum of Rs 78 Lakh for the purpose of getting a Class-I job.

“He has to wait for the trial to complete as then only the Court can return the money after clear finding in that regard, ” the judge ruled.

The judge further noted that it is seen that the petitioner with his full knowledge has given a huge amount of Rs 78 Lakh for the purpose of securing a job under Class -I, without any thought about how many years a person has to work and earn that much of salary.

“He had done this without any guilt as to what will happen to the person, who has scored more marks. Hence, this Court is not inclined to pass any order expediting the trial and the petition is liable to be dismissed, ” Justice Sathish Kumar ruled.

The case is the petitioner paid Rs 78 lakh to Jagannathan and Indhumathi to get the Class-I job in government. However, the Central Crime Branch (job racketeering wing), GCP had arrested the accused and the police seized some money and froze the account of the accused.

Therefore, the petitioner approached the Judicial Magistrate-I, Poonamallee with prayer for return of money of Rs 10 lakh as interim custody.