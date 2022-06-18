Defer Agnipath; consult veterans, serving officers: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Saturday urged the Union government to defer the Agnipath scheme and consult veterans of all three defence forces on the issue.
Stating that the Agnipath scheme demonstrates the Union government’s continuous assault on the youths instead of creating jobs and securing their future, Alagiri said, “Threat has loomed large at our border owing to the failure to maintain friendly ties with our neighbours. Well trained, fearless and competent soldiers are the need of the hour. Agnipath has not factored in these aspects. It is our bounden duty to warn the nation of the drastic consequences of the hastily announced Agnipath scheme.”
“Hence, the Agnipath scheme should be deferred. The Union government should immediately consult serving and retired officers of the three forces. The new scheme should be announced without compromising on quality, efficiency and finance, ” the TNCC chief said.
Referring to the suspension of over 300 train services owing to the ongoing agitations against the Agnipath scheme, Alagiri pointed to the alleged financial burden caused by provision of pension to Agnipath soldiers and said that pension accounts for only 20% of the funds allotted to the armed forces.
Seeking to know if know Agnipath recruits would dedicate themselves to the life-sacrificing duty when their future has been jeopardized by lack of job security, Alagiri said, “From demonetization to lockdown announcement, crores of people have lost their livelihood in the nation due to haphazard implementation by the Modi regime.”
“Youths are like beehives. If you continue to pelt stones at their future, the consequences would be drastic, ” Alagiri cautioned.