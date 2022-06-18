Defer Agnipath; consult veterans, serving officers: Alagiri

Referring to the suspension of over 300 train services owing to the ongoing agitations against the Agnipath scheme, Alagiri pointed to the alleged financial burden caused by provision of pension to Agnipath soldiers and said that pension accounts for only 20% of the funds allotted to the armed forces.

Seeking to know if know Agnipath recruits would dedicate themselves to the life-sacrificing duty when their future has been jeopardized by lack of job security, Alagiri said, “From demonetization to lockdown announcement, crores of people have lost their livelihood in the nation due to haphazard implementation by the Modi regime.”

“Youths are like beehives. If you continue to pelt stones at their future, the consequences would be drastic, ” Alagiri cautioned.