589 Covid cases in TN today; 286 reported in Chennai alone

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 589 Covid cases on Friday, including four imported cases from other countries and States. The total number of cases in the State reached to 34,59,586.

The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 286, while more than 100 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu, reporting 119 cases. The total positivity rate (TPR) in Chengalpattu crossed 10% and stood at 12.6%, while Chennai records 7.4% TPR.

At least 39 cases were reported in Coimbatore, while 35 cases were reported in Tiruvallur. As many as 20 cases were recorded in Kanniyakumari and 16 cases were reported in Kancheepuram. At least 23 districts also reported fresh cases today.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 3.6% in Tamil Nadu, after testing 15,742 samples on Friday. Meanwhile, the active cases in the State stood at 1,332 currently. Chennai has the highest of a total of 1,311 active cases and 552 active cases are present in Chengalpattu.

With 2,684 more people being discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries reached to 34,18,866. With no more deaths in the past 24 hours, the toll stood at 38,026.