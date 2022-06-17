13,000 books provided to 85 libraries under MPLADS in Madurai

CHENNAI: CPM MP Su Venkatesan on Friday provided 13,000 books and metal book shelves to 85 libraries in his native Madurai district under his MPLADS (MP Local Area Development Scheme) fund.

The books meant for competitive exams cost an estimated Rs 30 lakh. The books were distributed to the libraries by Chief Minister M K Stalin through video conference at a function attended by State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the Secretariat this morning. A release issued by the state government in this regard said that the government was making various efforts to provide opportunities to rural students on par with students training for competitive exams at coaching centres in cities.

To provide facilities to rural students to train for competitive exams in Madurai, the chief minister on Friday distributed the 13,000 books received under Venkatesan’s MPLADS to district central library, full time libraries, rural and branch libraries there. Each library would get a package of 164 books meant for competitive exams and a bookshelf, the release added. Principal secretary of School Education Department Kakarla Usha and director of public libraries (in charge) K Ilambagavath were also present during the function.