Rajini fans join BJP, say saffron party following spiritual politics

TIRUCHY: The BJP has been practicing spiritual politics, which is not against any religion and each cadre is the leader of the party, said BJP state president K Annamalai in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

The merger of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) from as many as 14 unions in Thanjavur district with BJP was held in Thanjavur on Wednesday in the presence of the BJP state president Annamalai. Presided by the Rajini Makkal Mandram Thanjavur district president Rajini Ganesan, Annamalai welcomed the members and said, the BJP has been practicing spiritual politics, which was promoted by Superstar Rajinikanth.

“Spiritual politics is not against any religion, but a combination of Hindu, Muslim and Christian religions and a national movement,” Annamalai said.

Stressing that each cadre in BJP is a leader himself, the state BJP president said, anyone can become an office-bearer in BJP, a strictly democratic party. “But a few state parties, who propagate themselves as following democracy, act against it. Those who joined now can get apt postings within 10 years,” he added.

Subsequently, speaking to the reporters, Annamalai said, the party had made a series of charges against the state government and we will never step backward from the charges. He said that the State Planning Commission president recommended the health mix from Aavin on March 31. But, after eight days, the expert committee recommendation was withdrawn and the order was given to PRO-PL Health Mix. “Why the order was not given to Aavin and both Ministers SM Nazar and Ma Subramanian give contradictory statements against the tender. It is their duty to clarify the charges,” Annamalai said.

Meanwhile, Annamalai said that he was not scared of any number of cases. “Till now, defamation notices worth Rs 620 crore has been filed but I am not scared of these. BJP will never look back from charging about the mismanagement as we have been leveling charges with solid proof,” he stressed.