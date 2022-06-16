Primary school in trouble as farmer seeks house back

TIRUPATTUR: A single teacher primary school started by the previous AIADMK government in a building provided by a local farmer in May 2020 at Velakalnatham Setteri in Jolarpet panchayat union is facing issues as there are no facilities for students while the owner has demanded the return of his building placing the school in a crisis, sources said.

Local sources said, “the school was inaugurated by former AIADMK minister KC Veeramani when 60 Irula tribal families complained that their primary school wards had to trek 5 km to Kunichi where the nearest school was located.”

It was then that a local farmer Selvam expressed willingness to hand over his house for the school as officials said a new building would be constructed for the facility soon. “Selvam who has grown up children accepted and so the 25 students ranging in Classes from 1 to 5 and the teacher cum HM Tamil Selvi, who travels daily from Tirupattur 22 km away started classes.” sources added.

However, the pandemic related lockdown intervened and so the school was closed. But, when government opened all schools on Monday, Selvam found that his house lacked space for both the school and his family. While a tin roofed structure doubled as a classroom, Selvam’s belongings were dumped in the only other room available. “Though Selvam had asked that building be returned it was not taken seriously by officials,” sources said.

However, there are no toilet or drinking water facilities for all students and this affected them and their parents, it was said.

Asked about this Collector Amar Kuswaha said, “the issue was because the old building was demolished. Selvam gave his premises rent-free. I have asked the Chief Education Officer to scout for a building in the same area and shift the school to that premises which will be done in a day. However, we are awaiting funds to construct a building for this school.”